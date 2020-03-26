2019-20 BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Devin McGlockton, South Forsyth

But McGlockton isn’t sure what school he’ll pick. In fact, he’s not sure whether he’ll play basketball or football in college.



“It’s still wide open,” McGlockton said. “Whoever gives me the best offer.”

Wherever McGlockton ends up, gridiron or hardwood, expect him to remain the same quiet leader who helped South Forsyth’s basketball team to its best season in years.

The War Eagles went 18-12 this year, finishing as the No. 2 seed out of Region 5-7A. It was a marked improvement to last year’s disappointing finish.

“It felt good, because the year before we got knocked out of the region tournament. We didn’t even make it to the state playoffs last year,” McGlockton said. “So it was good to just win.”

This year, South Forsyth hosted its first home playoff game, a 62-53 win against Parkview that secured a spot in the second round of the playoffs, where the War Eagles were put out by McEachern.

It was on South Forsyth’s home court, too, where the War Eagles toppled rival Denmark 63-55 back in December.

McGlockton flashed his defensive prowess in the win, blocking three shots, and added 13 points against childhood friend Robert Cowherd.

“It was fun. We’ve been talking about it since we were younger, playing each other at the high school level,” McGlockton said. “I can’t wait to play them in the region.”

Denmark and South Forsyth will be part of Region 6-7A last season, which will feature all Forsyth County public schools and Gainesville.

Since his freshman year, McGlockton has tallied 1,125 points, 622 rebounds and 141 blocks for the War Eagles.

He’s grown into his 6-foot-6 in that time, shooting up from 5-foot-11 to 6-foot-4 as an eighth-grader.

“I’m a great post player,” McGlockton said when asked to evaluate himself. “I can do a really good job of protecting the rim, and inside scoring.”

Inside scoring remains a large part of McGlockton’s game. He shot 57 percent from the field this season and gave the War Eagles a physical presence beneath the net on both offense and defense.

McGlockton had set up a handful of trips across the Southeast this spring and summer, including a visit to East Carolina’s junior day, but had to reschedule because of the coronavirus pandemic. He texts back and forth with coaches, but any in-person visits have been shut down.

Not one to boast, McGlockton’s best self-promotion comes from his play on the court and on the field. So for now, McGlockton will let his tape to all the talking.