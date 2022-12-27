2022 Forsyth County News Softball Pitcher of the Year: Josie Crossman, South Forsyth

As a member of the South Forsyth War Eagles softball team, junior Josie Crossman gained plenty of recognition for the 2022 softball season.

Being named All-Region 6-7A Co-Pitcher of the Year, GACA All-State second team, and now adding 2022 Forsyth County News Softball Pitcher of the Year to her list of accolades.

“It feels rewarding considering the season we had,” Crossman said. "I worked really hard and deserving for it just because of how good of a season we had and how much my defense helped along the way with that too."

The War Eagle compiled a 17-1 record and a 1.66 ERA across 122 innings. Additionally, she posted a .444 OBP.

“Confidently I was really proud of it. I found my way pretty quickly [and] pretty comfortable the whole time. I was happy with it for sure,” Crossman said in regard to her season.

As a result of this season, Crossman exceeded her expectations.

“I am really happy with how we performed," Crossman said of South Forsyth's fourth-place finish in Class 7A. "We expected to make it to the Elite Eight, but I don’t think we expected to make it as far as we did.”

South Forsyth had a fantastic year on the softball field. The War Eagles compiled a 26-8 overall record, finished undefeated in region play and were crowned region champions. When it was time to play in front of their home crowd, they won 12 of their 15 games.

The War Eagles offense didn’t slow down all year offensively and remained dominant, as they outscored their opponents 209-94.

“We really found our way in truly working together on and off the field,” Crossman said on why the season clicked. "Everyone was really happy. We’re about to feel comfortable on the field together. Knowing everyone was doing everything they could to work out and win the ballgames."

South Forsyth swept Lambert this past season, with both being close ballgames. The final game was a thriller, as the final run didn’t come until the last inning. Crossman cherished that win, as it was her favorite game of the season.

“It was truly a team effort,” Crossman said. "We had to have a really good defense and I had to pitch intense situations both times, but the second time was really cool."

Following her senior year, Crossman will take her softball talents to the University of Delaware. She went on a visit mid-season and really liked what the softball program had to offer, as well as the coach.

“I just felt it would be great for me for softball and on the academic side, because they’re competitive in that too,” Crossman said.

Crossman compared her skill set to former Ole Miss pitcher Anna Borgen, due to them both being lefties and spin-and-spot players.