Baseball: Homers power South Forsyth past Alexander

Alex Urias and Ty Bayer launched home runs to send South Forsyth to a 4-1 win against Alexander in non-region play Monday at home.
On a night where the War Eagles honored their seniors, 12th-grader Urias sent the first pitch in the bottom of the opening frame out to center field for a solo home run.
In the third, Jackson Broach led off with an infield single and eventually scored on Bayer's sacrifice fly. Urias, who reached on an HBP, extended the lead to 3-0 when Baylor Hicks lifted a sac fly of his own later in the inning.
After Alexander scored its lone run in the top of the fifth, Bayer restored South Forsyth's three-run advantage with a first-pitch homer to right field.
The War Eagles (7-4) held the Cougars to just three total hits. All of them came against starting pitcher Ryan Schlossmacher, who went 4 2/3 innings. The senior allowed an unearned run, while striking out five and walking four.
Nate Ward fired off 1 1/3 scoreless innings in relief, striking out a pair. Colin Brown notched the save by working around a leadoff walk.
South Forsyth will begin Region 6-7A play with home games against Forsyth Central (March 8) and Denmark (March 10).