Baseball: South Forsyth rallies late to stun No. 8 Brookwood

A day after letting a lead slip away against East Forsyth, South Forsyth took out its frustrations against the first Broncos they could find.
That was bad news for eighth-ranked Brookwood.
Trailing 2-0 entering the bottom of the sixth inning, the War Eagles pulled off a late rally of their own to land a 3-2 victory Wednesday at home.
Ty Bayer led the charge. The junior, who finished 2-for-3 and was hit by a pitch, recorded a two-run single during the comeback, and Bayer closed out the win with a flawless seventh for the save.
Yash Jain earned the win — coming on in relief of Connor McAllister, who allowed Brookwood's two runs in the opening 3 1/3 innings. Jain struck out six of the nine batters he faced, giving up just one hit in his 2 2/3 frames.
Nick Holcomb posted one hit, drew a walk and scored a run for South Forsyth (6-4). Alex Urias wore two pitches and scored a run. Payton Cardarette, who scored the War Eagles' other run, wound up 1-for-3 in the non-region contest.