Baseball: War Eagles beat Bulldogs, take over 2nd place in region

Having waited three weeks to exact revenge, South Forsyth again built a lead through the middle innings. This time around, the War Eagles didn't let the Bulldogs sniff a comeback in a 7-3 victory.

“It was a big win, shutting down the big inning,” South Forsyth head coach Russ Bayer said. “They picked up a couple in the sixth, and then Connor [McAllister] was able to come in and slam the door in the seventh.

“We just have to play it pitch by pitch, inning by inning. You can’t afford to look too far ahead, especially in this region.”

That might have been what happened to the hosts in the teams' first meeting.

Sure, the War Eagles probably didn't overlook the Bulldogs heading into that March 8 matchup. However, once South Forsyth built that six-run advantage, it would have been natural to turn its attention slightly to the ensuing games against Denmark, knowing the significance those would have on the region standings.

It took the War Eagles a long time to break free from the pattern of alternating wins and losses, with the defeat versus the Bulldogs coming smack dab in the middle of an 11-game stretch that saw South Forsyth fight through the ultimate set of peaks and valleys.

A walk-off victory over West Forsyth broke the cycle. Since then, the War Eagles (14-8, 7-3) have extended their winning run to five games.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs (12-8, 6-4) have been trending in the wrong direction. After six straight wins to begin region play, Forsyth Central is in the midst of a four-game skid.

It resulted in South Forsyth breaking a tie for second place in the region standings with Wednesday's win. Likewise, Milton's upset of Denmark pulled the Eagles to within a game of the Bulldogs.

In hindsight, Forsyth Central likely will have felt it wasted great chances to take a big lead early Wednesday.

The Bulldogs produced three singles in the top of the first, including a run-scoring hit by Cam Yeager, but only managed to take a 1-0 lead. A pickoff in the second inning prevented Forsyth Central from capitalizing on a double and three walks. Three more free passes in the third still didn't harm South Forsyth, as an unconventional 9-3-2 double play allowed the War Eagles to escape.

“He pitched out of three huge jams,” Bayer said of South Forsyth starting pitcher Yash Jain. “They did a great job of getting his pitch count up, which is obviously why we went to Connor. He battled and did exactly what we asked him to do, which is give us a chance to win.”

Immediately following the double play, the War Eagles — who had tied the score at 1-apiece the previous inning — forged ahead.

With nobody out and runners at the corners, Alex Urias stole second base, and Michael Sime raced home on the throw down. Ty Bayer came through with an RBI single, and Baylor Hicks drove in a run on a fielder's choice.

Following a single by Tyler Brobst, who recorded the second-inning RBI, a third hit batsman of the frame forced home Hicks for a 5-1 lead.

“Their approaches, in terms of quality at-bats,” Bayer said of the key to the four-run outburst. “We always talk about either side of the ball, you have to value the baseball. If you’re pitching it, throwing strikes. If you’re at the plate, get something to attack early and put good swings on it. They did a good job with it.”

South Forsyth added its final two runs in nearly identical fashion to each other.

Urias opened the bottom of the fourth with a solo home run on the first pitch. Two innings later, after Forsyth Central pulled within 6-3 in the top half of the frame, Landon Cane repeated the feat with a first-pitch homer of his own.

“Good approaches, just looking to get something they can handle early and not help them out,” Bayer said of the clutch hits. “We knew what our mindset was and game plan was offensively. They stuck to it and did a great job.”

Ahead of a March 31 rubber match, Bayer didn't shy away from acknowledging that it felt nice to avenge the previous loss.

“It was great to get the win, especially considering how they beat us the first time here,” he said.

But did Bayer feel the need to remind his players of what happened to keep them focused?

“They were well aware,” he added. “Absolutely.”