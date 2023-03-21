Baseball: War Eagles blow past Wolverines

South Forsyth went scoreless the first six innings during a heartbreaking loss Saturday to Milton, and the War Eagles weren't about to let history repeat itself Monday at West Forsyth.

A pair of runs in the first inning set the tone, and South Forsyth didn't let up from there in easing to a 12-1 victory.

“We’ve been in that situation before in non-region play, where we would build a lead early, get a little complacent, don’t put a team away, and then let them back into the ballgame,” War Eagled head coach Russ Bayer said. “It was good to see that we consistently kept the offense going."

Following the strong start — which saw Alex Urias and Ty Bayer double with Baylor Hicks adding an RBI single — South Forsyth (10-8, 3-3) tacked on another run in the second and three more in the third.

West Forsyth (5-14, 0-6) pushed across what would ultimately be its only run in the fourth on Destin Coursey's groundout before the visitors answered back with a four-spot in the fifth.

“That’s what we have to do,” coach Bayer said of the fifth-inning response. “Baseball itself, but particularly in this region, we have to make sure that we don’t let up. You’re always one inning away from them making something happen.”

While the War Eagles offense did its part, Ty Bayer did his job on the mound.

The junior went the distance, allowing just an unearned run on two hits. Bayer worked out of a few tight spots brought on by four walks and a hit batsman.

“Sometimes, I think he wanted to do a little bit too much, as opposed to just letting our defense work,” coach Bayer said of his son. “But he did a nice job of settling in and gave us exactly what we needed. We have all of our pitching rested and back in shape. That way we have everybody that we need for the back half of the week.”

After losing a no-hit bid with two outs in the fifth inning — on a play that saw Urias throw out a runner out at home from center field — Bayer closed out the game with ease. The Kennesaw State commit seemed to pitch much freer once handed a 10-1 lead — recording seven of his 10 strikeouts over the final three frames, including punching out the side in order during the seventh.

“We told him to quit trying to miss bats and just let your defense work behind you,” coach Bayer said of his message to the right-hander. “Go right after them and let them put it in play. We’ll take care of business from there.”

Urias and Tyler Brobst led the offensive outburst, which also included a two-run seventh inning. The former finished 4-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs, while the latter wound up 3-for-3 with a two-run double in the third and a two-run triple in the fifth.

With the result, South Forsyth has now alternated wins and losses over its last 11 games. Having gone through those ups and downs throughout region play and dating back to a Feb. 25 victory over Loganville, Russ Bayer knows his team can't afford to start looking ahead to its March 24 matchup against Lambert.

Even though West Forsyth has yet to win a region game, Milton was in the same boat before stealing Saturday's contest. That defeat, plus their proclivity for following up a win with a setback, should keep the War Eagles focused on the March 22 rematch against the Wolverines.

“Our mindset every week is just to win the week,” coach Bayer said. “3-0? I’m not even worried about that. I’m worried about taking care of the top of the first Wednesday, winning each inning. If things fall into place each inning, then we just look ahead to the next one and go from there.

“You look too far ahead, and you get yourself in trouble.”