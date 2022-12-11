Basketball: Balanced South Forsyth races past West Forsyth in region opener

Five South Forsyth players reached double-figures to send the War Eagles to a dominant victory in their Region 6-7A opener.

“A lot of people contributed in a lot of different ways out there on the court,” South Forsyth head coach Keith Gravitt said. “I think everybody got something in the stat column positive for the win tonight.”

Amelia Brown led the War Eagles with 15 points and hit half of the team's 10 treys in the 69-43 win over West Forsyth.

Jadyn Kniceley finished with 14 points for South Forsyth; Ava McGlockton and Clara Morris posted a dozen points each; and Sharon Tolliver chipped in with 10.

The War Eagles started off the game on fire. Using a strong showing in transition to race out to a 16-3 lead by the end of the first quarter — with Kniceley and McGlockton, who added 10 rebounds, scoring six points each.

“We do want to shoot it quick,” Gravitt said. “That’s a goal for us. We feel like we’re better in those situations.”

While West Forsyth improved offensively in the second period, South Forsyth began to connect from distance. Brown drilled a pair of 3-pointers to begin the stanza, opening up an early 22-3 advantage for the hosts.

“We shot the ball well and had high energy by our players,” Gravitt said of the strong start. “They come out ready to play. We knew West was going to make a run, as well. Our girls had energy the whole time and did a decent job of taking care of the basketball.”

Wolverines junior Katherine Bottoms dropped in 11 of her team-high 18 points in the third quarter, thanks in part to a trio of 3s.

“Starting out in our full-court press made it more difficult for them to get into their half-court sets and find the open shooters,” Gravitt said. “We didn’t give up second shots, as well.

“We gave up a lot of transition 3s in the second half when they made that run. Give them credit, they found the open shooter and knocked them down. We were doing as good of a job on the boards later as we were earlier.”

However, the War Eagles maintained a 49-34 lead entering the final period. Any chance of a West Forsyth comeback would have been snuffed out by a 9-0 South Forsyth run to begin the fourth.

The matchup marked the lone region game for both programs prior to the start of the new year. But it certainly served as an important measuring stick.

Moving forward, the Wolverines — who also received a dozen points from Molly Quincy — will look to close the gap with a South Forsyth side that West Forsyth (3-5, 0-1) finished tied for second with in the 2021-22 region standings.

Meanwhile, the War Eagles (6-2, 1-0) entered the season as region favorites, and nothing about Friday's performance suggested otherwise.

“This is region play, so we have to find another level of intensity and urgency about the way we play,” Gravitt said. “We’ve got some tough games coming up as we go into Christmas break.”