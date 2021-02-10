Basketball: McGlockton reaches 1,500 career points as South rolls

War Eagles head coach Scott Givens said he believes McGlockton is the best player in the county and should win his second straight Region 6-7A Player of the Year awards.



“He’s just that important,” Givens said. “He does so many things so well. He’s gotten better every year and he’s not even scratching the surface yet. He passes better out of the post than any big man I’ve ever been around. I hope he decides to go play college basketball. We’re lucky to have him.”

North kept the game close throughout the entire game. The Raiders were only down by 10 points at halftime and had the deficit down to as low as eight points in the fourth quarter.

Matthew Rouse and Braeden Mullis both scored 14 points for the Raiders.

South out-rebounded North 40 to 19. The size difference was something Givens said he knew he wanted to use to his advantage during the game, but still thinks his team could have played better down the stretch.

“We still need to play cleaner,” Givens said. “We could still be more fundamentally sound. We missed some open looks, too. I think we can shoot the ball better. We missed some really good looks.”

Brandon Stoudamire was the only other War Eagle to reach double-digit points with 15, including a put-back slam dunk. He also had five rebounds, two assists and two steals in the winning effort.

At the end of the regular season, South finished atop the region standings after losing only one region game to Denmark earlier in the season.

The War Eagles will not play another game until the semifinals of the Region 6-7A tournament Feb. 16.

As the No. 1 seed, the War Eagles will host the winner of West Forsyth and Lambert for a chance to play in the region championship.

“We’ve done the first part by getting the No. 1 seed,” Givens said. “So as long as we keep winning, we’ll get to host. That’s really important and we’ll have to take advantage of that. We gotta raise our level of play because you need to when it comes tournament time.”

North’s path to a region championship will be a longer, winding road. The Raiders did not win a region game this season and will start the region tournament as the No. 7 seed.

North will travel to Forsyth Central at 6 p.m. Friday in a play-in game.

If the Raiders win win, they move on to play Denmark for a chance to earn a spot in the Class 7A state tournament.