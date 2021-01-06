Basketball: South defense secures win against North Gwinnett on senior night

Late in the fourth quarter Tuesday night, South Forsyth briefly lost its lead against North Gwinnett.

After a player got past Devin McGlockton to lay the basketball up, McGlockton turned around and swiftly blocked the ball off the backboard. Then, on South’s next offensive possession, the War Eagles took the lead back and kept in for the rest of the game, winning 53-50 in a big non-region matchup against the Bulldogs.

“It’s always good to get a win,” South head coach Scott Givens said. “We faced an outstanding team that is very well coached. I think they’ve played the hardest schedule in 7A. It was a great defensive effort. I challenged [Harris] and [McGlockton] to guard their two best players and they came out. We knew we were gonna have to play hard and play well.”