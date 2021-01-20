Basketball: South Forsyth bounces back with win at Lambert

As Clara Morris' 3-pointer fell through the net early in the second quarter of Tuesday's game against Lambert, it marked a significant breakthrough.
Morris' shot, already her second 3-pointer of the game, gave South Forsyth two more points (26) than the team managed to score all game last week (24) against North Forsyth, as the War Eagles blew past Lambert 60-31.
According to head coach Keith Gravitt, South was eager to shake off Friday's loss.
“A coach has to be happy when their team comes out and shows that kind of energy, and plays with that type of energy and determination out there," Gravitt said. "I think our players wanted to move on, because they didn’t feel like they had the best game – not taking anything away from the team that we played.”
South scored the first 21 points of the game and never trailed, draining four straight 3-pointers to open the contest.
In all, 11 different players scored for South and four players – Morris, Sharon Tolliver, Natalie Jones and Ishika Dantuluri – connected from 3-point range.
“We do want to take open shots, and we feel like our players need to know they’re free to take those shots," Gravitt said. "I’m glad that they felt that way and took advantage of their open opportunities out there. They went in tonight.”
Morris led the War Eagles with 13 points, while Tolliver added 11. Ava McGlockton filled up the stat sheet for South, collecting nine points, four rebounds and three blocks.
Sydney Colin scored Lambert's first points with 2:51 left in the first quarter and finished with four points and four rebounds.
Lauren Houston led the Longhorns with 11 points, with nine coming in the third quarter.
Houston, who also picked up four rebounds, was 3 for 3 from the free-throw line. Houston was at the heart of Lambert's 11-0 run in the third quarter.
After Taylor Parris took a charge, Houston made a layup and drew the foul, sinking the and-one to make the score 38-19.
Lambert head coach Brian Moon said the Longhorns have struggled to find much consistency since losing top scorer Briley Elder to a torn ACL at the start of the season.
“We really haven’t rebounded," Moon said. "We struggled with pressure. We’ve got a lot of kids that I guess we’re asking to do stuff they’re not quite able to do. I mean, that’s how it is. We’ll just keep trying to get better. That’s all we can do.”
South (16-3, 5-2 Region 6-7A) will host West Forsyth at 6 p.m. Friday, while Lambert (3-14, 0-7 Region 6-7A) will travel to North Forsyth at 6 p.m. Friday.
"We still have a long way to go, and our team knows that, but we feel good about the fact that we know that," Gravitt said. "We feel like we’re capable of that and it’s a good place to be in right now. We’ve just got to keep moving forward.”