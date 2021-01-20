Basketball: South Forsyth bounces back with win at Lambert

As Clara Morris' 3-pointer fell through the net early in the second quarter of Tuesday's game against Lambert, it marked a significant breakthrough.

Morris' shot, already her second 3-pointer of the game, gave South Forsyth two more points (26) than the team managed to score all game last week (24) against North Forsyth, as the War Eagles blew past Lambert 60-31.

According to head coach Keith Gravitt, South was eager to shake off Friday's loss.

“A coach has to be happy when their team comes out and shows that kind of energy, and plays with that type of energy and determination out there," Gravitt said. "I think our players wanted to move on, because they didn’t feel like they had the best game – not taking anything away from the team that we played.”