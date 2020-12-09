Basketball: South pulls away late to remain undefeated in region

When Kohl Harris got trapped in a triple team, he threw the ball through a gap of Wolverine defenders to McGlockton, who broke off his defender and had a wide open lane to the basket. The 6-foot-7, 220-pound big man took full advantage and hung on the rim after throwing the ball down.

A breakaway steal by Harris on the Wolverines’ next possession drove Harris and Stoudamire down the court. Harris’s pass met Stoudamire in the hands for the alley-oop jam to solidify the War Eagles’ 58-43 victory over the Wolverines.

“I’ve been at South for eight years now,” War Eagles head coach Scott Givens said after the game. “[Stoudamire] gives us an element we’ve never had. It’s a kid who is so explosive and just has god-given ability to bounce. He’s really helped us a lot and he’s fit in great with the team.”

The 15-point margin of victory was not the story for the entire game.

The Wolverines were down by just one point at halftime and briefly took the lead at the beginning of the third quarter. However, the Wolverines could not keep the pace they played with in the first half and were outscored 36-22 in the second.

“I felt like we were in it the whole game,” Wolverines head coach Fredrick Hurt said after the game. “Against a team like them, a nine-point deficit is extremely hard to overcome. They have good guards who control the tempo and make their free throws. We struggled to score the whole night. Forty-three points isn’t gonna win too many varsity basketball games.”

Wolverines big men Jake Mooney and Grant Moore were the only two players to score double-digit points in the game for the Wolverines. Mooney led the team with 11 and Moore was right behind with 10.

However, the War Eagles collected 37 team rebounds during the game, 19 more than the Wolverines.

McGlockton led the team with 11 rebounds and scored 11 points, securing his second double-double of the season. McGlockton tallied four blocks and four steals on defense, too.

Ethan Underwood tallied his season-high with his game-leading 17 points. Harris was an issue for the Wolverines the entire game. Not only did he score 11 points, but he brought down seven rebounds, dished out 5 assists and stole the ball five times.

“Harris gets this offense started,” Givens said. “He’s like a vacuum. The ball just finds his hands. He’s got great instincts and great intuition. He had five steals tonight. He just wreaks havoc.”

The War Eagles are currently undefeated in region play, but Givens said there are still things to clean up to make a run at the region title.

“We have to feed the post more,” Givens said. “We’re a team that likes to drive it, but we have to learn when to drive it. We had a couple silly turnovers. We did a good job finishing the game but we could do better.

South Forsyth (5-1, 2-0 Region 6-7A) will travel to Forsyth Central High School at 7:30 p.m. Friday, while West Forsyth (2-3, 0-2 Region 6-7A) will travel to North Forsyth at 7:30 p.m. Friday.