Basketball: War Eagles reach Elite 8 as Keith Gravitt secures 300th win

On Friday night, the South Forsyth girls became the seventh team in program history to continue their momentum into the Elite Eight by defeating Peachtree Ridge, 54-35.

South Forsyth head girls basketball coach Keith Gravitt poses for a photo with his family after registering his 300th career win Friday at home. (Photo by Paul Ward) “The girls came out and got after it right from the beginning of the game, and then out of halftime we had a great third quarter," War Eagles head coach Keith Gravitt said on the win. "That was huge for us to come out and not give them an extra chance.”

As a result of this victory, Gravitt achieved his 300th career win.

“Things like that don’t happen by coincidence, and I feel extremely blessed,” Gravitt, the winningest basketball coach in Forsyth County history, said on the accomplishment.

The North Georgia signee Ava McGlockton led the War Eagles in points scored with 15. Jadyn Kniceley followed right behind with 10 points.

South Forsyth (26-3) won the tip-off. and in the span of 15 seconds, McGlockton demonstrated her presence by scoring on Aaliyah Hunt with a fadeaway mid-range shot.

Peachtree Ridge (21-7) fired back, but it started to be a defensive battle with both teams getting their hands on the ball to force turnovers.

Hunt took the lead for Peachtree Ridge by grabbing an offensive rebound and laying the ball up, but it didn’t last too long, with Kniceley chipping in on the offensive end,

McGlockton showed that her game wasn’t limited to just the paint. The Lions backed off her while she was trying to find an open teammate. After a while, she fired away from the top of the key for a 9-5 lead.

McGlockton had the same amount of points as the Lions at the end of the first quarter, with South Forsyth ahead 11-7.

Nia Anderson used Hunt's screen to knock down a 3-pointer, but the Lions weren't quick enough to get back on defense. A War Eagle launched a full-court pass to McGlockton, and she finished at the rim over a Lion.

The intensity and the loudness of the gym started to grow with Maggie Thompson making a 3-pointer and Clara Morris scoring on a fast-break transition for the final basket of the half.

The War Eagles started to apply more ball pressure, and it worked, with Anderson losing the ball. That defensive play led to Sharon Tolliver scoring her first basket of the game, by making a triple at the top of the key.

The crowd was roaring from Kniceley's defensive play. She read the play and jumped in front of the passing lane to collect the steal. She had a clear-cut path to the rim to capitalize on the turnover.

The War Eagles again were building off their crowd’s energy, and their defense was setting up buckets for the offense. It was Thompson's inbounds pass to a wide-open Tolliver for a 3-pointer that made the crowd roar louder.

There was a lot of pressure on Peachtree Ridge's offense as the War Eagles defense shut them down. It wasn’t until 2:45 left in the third quarter that they got on the board with Hunt’s free throws.

Leah Bagwell got the first and-1 of the game, then an off-ball turnover by the Lions resulted in Allie Meyer getting the pass and muscling her way into the paint for the War Eagles’ final score of the third quarter.

The War Eagles’ outstanding play carried over to the final period, where they outscored the Lions and rode out the win until the clock hit zeros.

Next up for No. 7 South Forsyth will be a Feb. 28 trip to face top-ranked Brookwood in the Class 7A state quarterfinals.