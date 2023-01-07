Flag Football: South Forsyth's Cameron Brock participates in 1st-ever GACA all-star game

South Forsyth sophomore Cameron Brock took part in the first-ever Georgia Athletic Coaches Association All-Star Flag Football Game Dec. 29 at Glynn County Stadium in Brunswick.
After starting at quarterback and safety for the War Eagles this fall, Brock played wide receiver for the North team — a position she starred at during her freshman campaign. The only Forsyth County player selected for the event, Brock wound up with two receptions for 20 yards, including a 16-yard catch for a first down.
Milton wide receiver Amelia Svezia — whose team finished runner-up in Area 6-D3 and in Class 7A — also received selection to the inaugural event but did not attend.
Brock received all-area honors last season, when South Forsyth finished first in the league. Svezia earned a spot this year after Milton joined the otherwise all-Forsyth area.
During Brock's War Eagles career, she has produced 15 total touchdowns (10 receiving, 4 rushing, 1 pick-6) and thrown 17 passing TDs. The 5-foot-3 dual-sport athlete, who also plays lacrosse, has accounted for 1,472 passing yards, 654 receiving yards and 548 rushing yards. Defensively, Brock has recorded 16 interceptions.
The all-star selections were recognized during halftime of the Atlanta Falcons' Jan. 1 home game against the Arizona Cardinals.