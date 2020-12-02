Football: South alum Jalen Camp up for comeback player award

South Forsyth alum Jalen Camp was named to the 2020 Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award watch list Tuesday, an award reserved for those "overcoming injury or illness, by sharing their remarkable comeback stories."
Camp, a fifth-year senior at Georgia Tech, has been a leader on and off the field since his 2019 season ended after just four games because of an injury. Through eight games this year, Camp leads the Yellow Jackets with 320 yards and three touchdowns on 22 receptions.
He has three touchdowns in his past five games, including a 59-yard catch-and-run against then-No. 1 Clemson.
Since returning, the Cumming, Ga. native has led the Yellow Jackets through eight games with a team-leading 320 receiving yards off 22 receptions – both career highs.
Camp currently leads all receivers on the team with 41 catches and 689 receiving yards for his career.
Since 2018, a panel of writers, editors and sports information directors recognize 30 college football student-athletes each season for overcoming injury or illness in remarkable comeback stories before choosing a winner at the conclusion of the year.
Semifinalists will be announced mid-December, with the winners from each division announced at the 2020-21 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 2.