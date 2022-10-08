Football: South Forsyth drops heartbreaker to Milton in region opener

In the Region 6-7A opener for both teams, South Forsyth came up just shy in a back-and-forth contest with Milton Friday at War Eagle Stadium.

Playing at home for the first time since Week 1, South Forsyth treated its fans to a thrilling contest that unfortunately for the War Eagles ended in heartbreak.

Maverick Schippmann put together another strong performance for South Forsyth (3-3, 0-1). The junior burrowed in for a short touchdown and the first points of the game late in the first quarter.

A few seconds into the second quarter, Milton — which hasn’t lost a region game since a 2017 defeat to South Forsyth — tied the score only to see Ty Watkins throw a short touchdown pass just moments later.

Following a turnover on downs by the hosts, the Eagles knotted the score at 14-apiece. Milton then took advantage of an interception to grab a 21-14 halftime lead.

A long touchdown pass by Watkins restored parity barely two minutes into the third quarter. Later, the teams traded scores midway through the fourth, with Watkins rushing in for South Forsyth’s game-tying touchdown.

However, an 87-yard touchdown by Milton with five minutes to go couldn’t be answered by the home team, allowing the Eagles to escape with a massive region win.