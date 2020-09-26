Football: South Forsyth explodes for 52 points, blows out Central Gwinnett

Durham’s play-making ability and McGlockton’s height and hands are a red-zone threat most coaches only dream of having.



“Kyle is a good football player, man. I’m just telling you,” South Forsyth head coach Jeff Arnette said of his junior quarterback. “We knew it last year, but he just got hurt and was out eight games. But he’s a heck of a football player and I’m glad he’s on my team.”

Durham went 9 of 12 with 170 yards and three touchdowns through the air, providing 49 rushing yards and a touchdown with his legs all in the first half. He played one snap in the second half: the 68-yard sprint to the end zone.

After that first play in the third quarter, Durham got some well deserved rest as his backup, Ty Watkins, took over the offense.

Watkins’ performance was nothing to overlook. The sophomore played one series in the first half, and went 1-for-1 passing on a 45-yard bomb to senior Mitch Thompson for a touchdown. Watkins connected with Thompson in the end zone again in the third quarter on a 36-yard pass.

That’s five passing touchdowns, and 147 yards between two quarterbacks and two receivers.

Durham and McGlockton; Watkins and Thompson. Two matches made in War Eagle heaven.

This South Forsyth offense was like a Wendy’s hamburger: always fresh, never frozen. Out of 11 drives, only three ended without putting points on the board.

Seven touchdowns, one field goal, six first downs, and almost 500 yards of total offense on just 42 plays makes this War Eagle offense a threat heading into region play next week against a strong Lambert team.

On the defensive side of the ball, South has room for improvement, but had a few shining moments that offer hope for the coming weeks.

South’s secondary allowed Central Gwinnett’s Justin Johnson to throw for over 300 yards, going 20 of 33 with two passing touchdowns.

The War Eagles’ defense allowed a little over 100 yards rushing, with Johnson providing a 16-yard score on his legs as well.

Despite this, the War Eagle secondary came up with two crucial interceptions from Julian Bolanos and Alex Urias. Jonathan Haas came up with a sack out of the defensive backfield. And showing he’s a man of many talents, McGlockton came up with a sack as well.

On special teams, South gave up an 80-yard kick return for a touchdown to open up the second half.

Austin Uidel gave the War Eagles’ special teams unit glimpses of hope, returning two kickoffs for 45 yards a piece, both returns leading to offensive scores.

Arnette has a treasure in his offensive leadership, and the War Eagles can rest with confidence before heading into practice next week.

A 52-27 home win is always a good thing, and the defensive kinks will straighten themselves out with assured hard work from this solid South Forsyth team.