Football: South Forsyth falls to Norcross, 47-20

By Taylor Denman

For the Forsyth County News

NORCROSS — South Forsyth ended its season Friday in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs against one of the state's top teams, falling 47-20 to Norcross.

Norcross jumped out to an early lead with 26 unanswered points in the first half. The Blue Devils opened the game with some methodical runs but punctuated the first drive on a 19-yard fade route from quarterback Mason Kaplan to receiver Trey Goodman. A defensive stop led to another score on Norcross’ second drive, a 5-yard run for Michael Porter.

Norcross’ defense forced a three-and-out to start the second quarter and answered on the following offensive play, a 70-yard touchdown pass to Goodman.

Norcross extended its lead with fewer than 2 minutes in the first half when Kaplan found D’Andre Golden from 59 yards out. Norcross led 26-0 before South Forsyth broke the shutout with a 33-yard TD pass from Kyle Durham to Devin McGlockton.

Durham completed 10 of 30 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns, with one interception. Mitch Thompson led the War Eagles with 98 yards and a score on four receptions.

Thompson's score came on South's opening drive in the second half, as Durham hauled in a 57-yard pass from Durham. Suddenly, Norcross’ lead was less comfortable.

Norcross responded with a score in the third quarter, a one-handed catch for Lawson Luckie.

South pulled within three scores when Durham found sophomore Alex Urias, but Norcross’ offense responded with 5 minutes left on a 16-yard touchdown run from Jahni Clarke.

Kaplan finished 13-of-15 passing for 302 yards. Kaleb Jackson led the Blue Devils rushing with 14 carries for 101 yards.

NORCROSS 47, SOUTH FORSYTH 20

SF 0 6 7 7 — 20

N 13 14 14 6 — 47

FIRST QUARTER

N: Trey Goodman 19 pass from Mason Kaplan (Francisco Hernandez kick), 8:29

N: Michael Porter 5 run (kick failed), 1:05

SECOND QUARTER

N: Trey Goodman 70 pass from Kaplan (Hernandez kick), 10:46

N: D’Andre Golden 59 pass from Kaplan (Hernandez kick), 1:41

SF: Devin McGlockton 33 pass from Kyle Durham (pass failed), :00

THIRD QUARTER

SF: Mitchell Thompson 57 pass from Durham (Tyler Simpson kick), 9:14

N: Porter 58 pass from Kaplan (Hernandez kick)

N: Lawson Luckie 87 pass from Kaplan (Hernandez kick), 1:13

FOURTH QUARTER

SF: Alex Urias 30 pass from Durham (Simpson kick), 9:53

N: Jahni Clarke 16 run (kick failed), 5:00

Norcross South Forsyth

First downs 16 9

Rushes-yards 37-205 18-35

Passing yards 302 224

Comp-Att-INT 13-15-0 11-31-1

Fumbles-lost 3-2 1-1

Penalties-yards 14-85 5-45

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing — N: Kaleb Jackson 14-101; Jahni Clarke 11-74 1 TD; Michael Porter: 7-32; Mason Kaplan: 2-14; Team: 3-(-16); SF: Mitchell Thompson 1-(-1); Tre Green 4-4; Kyle Durham 5-9; Gavin Morris: 7-30; Team 1-(-7).

Passing— N: Mason Kaplan 13-15-0 302; SF: Kyle Durham 10-30-1, 201 yards, 3 TDS; Chris Nelson 1-1, 23 yards.

Receiving — N: Zion Alexander 2-28; Trey Goodman 4-110 2 TDs; Michael Porter 2-68 TD; D’Andre Golden 1-59 TD; Lawson Luckie 4-37 TD; SF: Mitch Thompson: 4-98 TD; Gavin Morris 1-1; Ben Harvey 1-23; Devin McGlockton 3-55 TD; Alex Urias: 2-47 TD.