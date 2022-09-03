Football: South Forsyth loses heartbreaker at North Oconee

South Forsyth couldn't get much going offensively in a low-scoring battle with North Oconee, but the War Eagles still put themselves in position to potentially win the game in the waning moments.
However, North Oconee, Class 4A's second-ranked team, blocked the game-winning field goal attempt to preserve a 7-6 win Friday at home.
It was the third blocked kick of the game by the Titans, who also denied a field goal in the first quarter and, crucially, batted down the War Eagles' extra point following their lone touchdown.
That TD gave South Forsyth a 6-0 lead with under a minute remaining in the third quarter. Maverick Schippmann took over late in the drive, and the junior running back found the end zone to break the scoreless deadlock.
North Oconee took the lead with just over three minutes left.
To its credit, the War Eagles offense executed a solid two-minute drill to get into field-goal range. But the blocked kick means South Forsyth will carry a 2-1 record into its first open date.
When they return to action, the War Eagles will head back to the Athens area to face Clarke Central before ending the non-region slate with a trip to Brookwood.