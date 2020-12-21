Football: Troy Morris named South Forsyth head coach

South Forsyth didn't have to look far for its next football coach, as the War Eagles promoted Troy Morris to head coach on Monday.

Morris previously served as assistant head coach and offensive coordinator and arrived at South in 2010 with former head coach Jeff Arnette.

Arnette announced his resignation Dec. 7 after guiding the War Eagles to a 68-50 record across 11 seasons, becoming the program's all-time leader in wins.

"Being under Coach Arnette for 11 years here at South — I've actually been with him a couple other places — I could talk all night about all the things I've learned about being a head coach under him," Morris said. "I've followed him to three different schools and just have a ton of admiration for him."