Lacrosse: Second-half rally leads South Forsyth boys past West Forsyth

By Derrick Richemond

For the Forsyth County News

South Forsyth's boys lacrosse team ended West Forsyth's winning streak Thursday behind a furious second and third quarter to pull out a 9-8 win.

West came out the gate hot and quickly scored five goals to South’s two, but when the buzzer sounded to begin the second quarter, South came alive and outscored West 3-1 to cut the Wolverines' lead to 6-5 heading to halftime.

“We live under the philosophy one at a time and mental focus, mental strength over-emotional feelings,” War Eagle head coach Adrian Antonini said. “We just continued to drive and we get the job done.”

The biggest highlight from the second quarter can with only 10 seconds remaining, when South goalie Ethan Barlag launched the ball across the field, with the ball ultimately ending up in the stick of senior JD Cheatham, who hit the ball in the back of the net for his second goal of the match.

In the third quarter, West played keep-away from South’s hot offense.

And after four minutes pass of play, a Wolverine dodges two players and gets another to score to bump the lead 7-5.

West managed to get the ball back by scooping up the ground ball but drained the clock to 2:32 and left with an empty possession.

That didn’t keep the War Eagles' focus away from crawling back, and sophomore Everett Barlag slinged the ball to the back of the net to bring the deficit to just one.

“Patience [is] what we continuously preach. We’re a third, fourth-quarter team. We train that way. We don’t worry if that’s going to happen. We're just going to take it one possession at a time," Antonini said.

Thirty-three seconds into the third quarter, Carter Peterson carried the ball down the alley and fired off a shot to tie the game.

Then Luke Spencer found Peterson, who scored again to take the lead 8-7.

The War Eagles outscored the Wolverines 3-1 heading to the fourth quarter.

In the beginning stages of the fourth quarter, SoutC's Clay Walsh got the War Eagles' last goal to increase the lead by two, but the run eventually ends with West midfielder Greyson Brockman responding with a goal of his own.

West tried its best to attack as much as it could, but South goalie Ethan Barlag wasn’t having it, denying every shot that came his way.

He ended up with 14 saves.

“It’s rewarding. It's kind of a testament to working hard, getting things done, and putting everything you have on the line. It's worth it," Barlag said. “Coming home with a win like this, it’s a big victory, especially in my senior year. Watching all the hard work all my teammates have put in, getting better in the weight room and on the field. Everybody on my team has come together to work hard in a functional unit, and we were able to apply onto the field.”