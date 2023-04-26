Lacrosse: South Forsyth road wins lead to Sweet 16 meetings with Walton

On Tuesday, the South Forsyth War Eagles girls lacrosse team won its first playoff game in 12 years against Carrolton, 13-9.
The War Eagles were led by Channing Payne with four goals. Kate Dominick led the team with three assists. She joined Kerry Bell, Juliet Knight and Olivia Smith with a pair of goals.
Allie Magers contributed one goal and two assists.
As for South Forsyth's boy lacrosse team, the War Eagles were also victorious in the first round of the Class 7A state playoffs with a win over Hillgrove, 12-7.
James Margiotta and Carter Petersen led the War Eagles in scoring with three goals apiece. Grayson Knight had a pair of assists.
On the defensive side, Blake Capers and Christian McConnell forced seven turnovers each. Goalie Hawk Rhodes ended the night with nine saves. Lastly, Maverick Schippmann won 67% of his face-offs.
Each South Forsyth lacrosse team landed No. 6 seeds in Area 4-7A entering the state playoffs, and both will now travel to face Area 2's second seed Walton in the Sweet 16.