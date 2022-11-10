By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
PHOTO GALLERY: South Forsyth recognizes 8 collegiate signings
Eight South Forsyth athletes pose for a photo during a signing ceremony Wednesday inside the school's arena. (Photo by Nicholas Sullivan)

Eight South Forsyth students signed to continue their athletic careers at the next level during the early signing period.

Baylor Hicks — Columbia University baseball

Ava McGlockton — University of North Georgia basketball

Ben Bergey — Columbia University XC/track

Ansley Chiang — Furman University softball

Audrey Hui — University of Chicago softball

Emme Souter — Truett McConnell University softball

Charlotte Tully — Bellarmine University swim and dive

Jenna Malave — Lenoir-Rhyne University swim and dive