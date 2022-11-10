PHOTO GALLERY: South Forsyth recognizes 8 collegiate signings

Eight South Forsyth students signed to continue their athletic careers at the next level during the early signing period.
Baylor Hicks — Columbia University baseball
Ava McGlockton — University of North Georgia basketball
Ben Bergey — Columbia University XC/track
Ansley Chiang — Furman University softball
Audrey Hui — University of Chicago softball
Emme Souter — Truett McConnell University softball
Charlotte Tully — Bellarmine University swim and dive
Jenna Malave — Lenoir-Rhyne University swim and dive