Soccer: South Forsyth bows out in first round at Peachtree Ridge

Peachtree Ridge used an offensive flurry to erase a two-goal deficit against defending champion South Forsyth on Wednesday in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs. South raced to a quick two-goal lead, but a pair of late first-half goals allowed the second-seeded Lions to draw even at the break before running away with a 7-2 victory.

Peachtree Ridge received scoring from all over the pitch. Six different Lions found the back of the net, led by a two-goal effort from senior Ousman Jasseh.



Peachtree Ridge accounted for the first four shots on goal Wednesday. But after trailing by two with less than five minutes remaining in the first half, it was a penalty kick situation that helped the Lions offense finally break through.



Senior Stephane Shongo lined up for a penalty and bounced his shot off the keeper’s hands. Fellow senior Kaleb Thomas, who found himself in the right place at the right time, fielded Shongo’s deflection and tapped the ball in to put the Lions on the board.

Less than a minute later, junior Daniel Romero followed suit with a game-tying goal.

Second-half goals from junior Juan Gallego-Garzon (51’), Jasseh (58’; 67’), junior Julian Warren (69’) and senior Kevin Uman (72’) propelled Peachtree Ridge.