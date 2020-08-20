Softball: Segal blasts 3 homers, sets new county mark in win

Makenna Segal hit her second, third and fourth home runs of the season Wednesday, breaking a county record for home runs in a career, as South Forsyth beat Buford 5-4, then Mill Creek 4-1 at the Hawk Invitational at Mill Creek High School.

Segal came into her senior season with 27 career home runs and needed just three to break a record held by former Lambert standout Marissa Guimbarda, who launched 29 homers for the Longhorns before graduating in 2017.

Segal, who committed in June to play at Ole Miss, hit eight home runs as a freshman, 12 as a sophomore, and seven last year, despite drawing 43 walks.

Segal hit her first home run of the season Saturday during a 6-5 win over Mill Creek.

She smashed two more Wednesday against Buford, finishing 3 for 3 with three runs and two RBIs. Katie Traynor and Emme Souter each went 2 for 3, with Traynor chipping in an RBI.

Charlotte Brooks drove in Chloe Traynor with an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning to tie the game 4-4, then Ruthie Allen's walk-off RBI double plated Brooks and gave the War Eagles the 5-4 win.

Josie Crossman pitched two innings of one-run relief to collect the win for South.

Segal launched a two-run blast in her first at-bat against Mill Creek in the second game Wednesday, scoring Ansley Chiang. Segal didn't have another official at-bat the rest of the night, walking twice, ending her night going 4 for 4 with three home runs, four runs scored and four RBIs in two games.

Brooks had two hits in the nightcap against Mill Creek, while Audrey Hui went 1 for 2 with a two-run single to increase South's lead to 4-1. Katie Traynor earned the win in the circle for the War Eagles, giving up one earned run on two hits across three innings, striking out one.

The game was called early because of inclement weather.

South (5-0) is back in action Saturday against Cherokee and Woodstock.