Softball: South Forsyth clinches top seed in region tournament

South Forsyth secured the No. 1 seed in the Region 6-7A tournament, meaning they will host Denmark in the championship series next week, with a 12-0 win over West Forsyth Tuesday at home.

“We always and still try to protect our house,” War Eagles Leanne Brooks said after her team secured a 10th home win of the season. “We also have more of a fan club than we had in the past and a pretty big student section. That’s had a large impact. Just the support around the girls, they want to impress.”

The sixth-ranked War Eagles (18-6, 9-0) started the night by jumping out to a 2-0 lead, thanks to Kennedy Ariail’s single that brought in Ansley Chiang and Emme Souter.

The Wolverines (11-9, 3-6) looked to respond with Riley Conroy reaching on an error, but pitcher Josie Crossman ended their chance by striking out Ashlyn Stahl and Grace Harvey.

In the second inning, Sarah Quian hit a home run that also drove in Maddie Parmele. Then Souter posted a sac fly to get a 5-0 cushion over the visitors.

West Forsyth tried to get some momentum with a single by Lindleigh Cole, but the War Eagles played great defense to negate it.

The home half of the third inning is where the War Eagles stood out most of all, as they scored six runs to continue their dominance.

Quian, Chiang and Souter all drove in the runs to grow the lead to 11-0. Additionally, South Forsyth received its second home run from Karly Casey.

A sac fly from Quian in the fourth invoked the run-rule and allowed her to match Casey with a team-high four RBIs.

South tallied 13 hits. Souter, Quian, Crossman, Casey, Ariail and Audrey Hui collected two hits of their own.

Crossman tossed all four innings, allowing two hits and striking out seven Wolverines.

War Eagles have now outscored their opponents, 160-73.

Up next for South Forsyth, the War Eagles will head Oct. 6 to No. 2 seed Denmark for the regular-season finale for both teams. It will also serve as a precursor for a best-of-three series between the sides that will take place next week at South Forsyth.

“Defensively we’ve done a much better job valuing the ball,” Brooks said. "We talk about that all the time. If we minimize our errors, walks, the things that we just don’t give up those extra bases and value the ball, we’ll be fine."