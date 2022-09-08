Softball: South Forsyth continues unbeaten start to region play

Since almost getting shut out in its Region 6-7A opener, the South Forsyth offense has been virtually unstoppable.

Less than 24 hours after putting up 11 runs in a win over Forsyth Central, the War Eagles matched that total and got an even better defensive performance en route to an 11-1, five-inning win over Milton.

In the Wednesday road game against the Eagles, which was postponed from last week due to the weather, a five-run top of the first inning put South Forsyth in control. All five runs scored with two outs, capped by Sarah Quian's two-run homer.

The War Eagles tacked on two runs in the second on a double by Kennedy Ariail. Josie Crossman launched a two-run homer as part of a three-run third before South Forsyth pushed across one more in the fourth.

Milton scored its lone run in the bottom of the fourth, but it wasn't enough to avoid the run-rule defeat.

Crossman struck out five across three perfect innings, and Ellie Balose limited the hosts to one hit and one walk.

After racking up 19 hits in seven innings in an 11-5 win over the Bulldogs, the War Eagles recorded 13 knocks in five frames against the Eagles.

Charlotte Brooks, Emme Souter, Audrey Hui and Karly Casey recorded two hits apiece. Casey matched Quian, Ariail and Crossman with two RBIs

With the win, South Forsyth (9-4, 3-0) will enter a Sept. 8 showdown at West Forsyth — the third road game in as many days for the War Eagles — tied with Denmark for first place in the region.