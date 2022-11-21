Swim and dive: South Forsyth boys, girls repeat as County Line Cup winners

In the second annual County Line Cup, South Forsyth's boys and girls swim and dive teams repeated as champions over the weekend at Cumming Aquatic Center.

The War Eagles outpaced local rivals West Forsyth and Denmark — which placed second and third, respectively, in the boys and girls standings — in the competition. While billed as a battle between Forsyth and north Fulton schools, this year's iteration saw nine programs compete, down three from last year, with one outsider in Fayette County joining the fray.

South Forsyth, which topped six local schools and five north Fulton programs last year, performed even better this time around. The War Eagles won four gold medals on both sides, emerging victorious over the Wolverines in the boys competition, 565-427, and in the girls event, 562-505.

In the closest finish among the relays, the South Forsyth boys edged Denmark by 0.4 seconds in the 200 free. The War Eagles also beat the runner-up Danes in the 400 free, albeit by a much larger margin.

Julian Van Peteghem and Matthew Malone helped lead the South Forsyth boys, winning the 50 free and 100 fly, respectively.

For the South Forsyth girls, Charlotte Tully won the 200 free; Agata Puchala, a freshman, took home the 200 individual medley title; and Kara Cullinan eased to the 500 free championship. The War Eagles added a victory in the 400 free.

West Forsyth took first in the girls 200 medley relay. Individually, Michelle Cummo topped the 1M diving leaderboard, and Sarah Luskus finished first in the 100 breaststroke.

Despite finishing runner-up in the boys standings, the Wolverines didn't produce any gold- or silver-medal winning performances but did capture six third-place finishes.

Denmark won the boys 200 medley relay to go along with the aforementioned silver medals in the other two relays. Brandon Cresap picked up a win in the 200 IM, while Ryan Case nabbed the 100 breaststroke title.

Danes senior Natalie Gilson became the only swimmer to capture two crowns, winning the 50 and 100 free races.

In the combined standings, North Forsyth (452) finished seventh ahead of East Forsyth (430).

Michael Rinaldi produced the lone win for the Raiders in the boys 200 free. Meanwhile, Broncos sophomore Emanuel Pitts came out on top in the 1M dive.