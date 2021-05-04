2020-21 BOYS SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: Jack Aikins, West Forsyth

As different as this year has been, at least one thing stayed the same.

West Forsyth senior Jack Aikins was simply dominant in his final trip to the Class 7A state meet in February, winning all four events and helping rewrite a pair of records in the relay.

Aikins, along with Brett Sasser, Griffin Egolf and Owen Holland set records in the 200 free and 400 free, while Aikins finished first individually in the 50 free by more than one second and in the 100 free by more than two seconds.

“It was a little bit different this year not getting to look up at my parents and stuff and see them cheering me on, but I know they were watching it on the TV and stuff, so it’s pretty much the same thing, just a little bit different,” Aikins said.