2020 ALL-COUNTY CO-GYMNAST OF THE YEAR: ELLA CASTELLANOS, WEST FORSYTH

Ella Castellanos doesn't have one single favorite moment at West Forsyth.

It's more like three.

A member of West Forsyth's gymnastics program for all four years, Castellanos was part of three state championship teams.

There was the first state title in 2017 — the school's first team title — when the Wolverines snapped Buford's three-year winning streak with a spectacular team score of 114.167.

From there, West Forsyth started a streak of its own, winning state championships in 2018 and 2019, with the latter coming on a tiebreaker against county rival Lambert.

“We just really all worked together and worked hard my freshman year," Castellanos said. "Then whenever we realized we could actually win this thing, we were like, ‘Ok, we need to step it up.’ We ended up winning, and then we had to keep working for the next two.”