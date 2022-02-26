Basketball: Second half dooms West Forsyth girls in loss to Campbell

By Phillip Le
For the Forsyth County News
SMYRNA – Campbell went on a 17-2 run in the second quarter Friday and never looked back to beat West Forsyth 56-42 in the second round of the Class 7A playoffs.
West [22-8] finishes the season in the Sweet Sixteen after beating Mountain View 59-30 in the first round.
The victory moves the Spartans into the state quarterfinals where they will host Cherokee next week.
West scored seven points in the final two minutes of the first quarter to grab a 14-8 lead, but Campbell turned it around with its defense, which led to offense.
Chelsea Lewis capped the half with a three-point play to put Campbell up 25-16, and the two teams matched each other shot for shot for much of the third quarter with the Spartans carrying a 35-27 lead into the final quarter.
The fourth quarter was foul-heavy for both team, but the Spartans managed to pull away with free throws to secure their win.
Cayla Cowart led West with 15 points, while Molly Quincy finished with 13.