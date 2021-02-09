Basketball: West alum Zabetakis named GSC Player of the Week

West Forsyth graduate Michael Zabetakis was named Gulf South Conference Player of the Week following West Georgia's two-game sweep of West Florida.

Zabetakis, a 2018 graduate of West Forsyth, averaged 18.5 points per game in the victories and scored the game-winning points Friday during the Wolves' 62-61 win. After falling behind 61-60 with 10 seconds left in the game, Zabetakis managed to draw a foul and sink both free throws to give West Georgia the win.

Zabetakis scored a game-high 19 points Saturday during a 77-61 win against West Florida, adding six rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals. Zabetakis was also 3 of 7 from the 3-point line.

Zabetakis, a 6-foot-5, 205-pound junior guard, is enjoying a banner season, averaging 15.1 points in nine games. He posted a career-high 25 points Jan. 16 during an 84-76 win against West Florida. Zabetakis owns 603 points in 65 career games.