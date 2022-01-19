Basketball: West Forsyth boys top Gainesville, move to 7-0 in region

From there, it was all West.



The Wolverines outscored Gainesville 67-36 through the final three quarters, hardly the same game the two teams played in December when West squeaked out a 72-64 win.

"They did similar stuff to us up at Gainesville, but the game was flipped," West head coach Frederick Hurt said. "There, we jumped out on them quick and put up 20, but then in the fourth quarter, it's tied. They're going to make it hard on us. Because of our size advantage, they're going to try to deflect and pressure to take us out of what we want to do. But we like playing fast, too."

West led 36-27 at halftime and 63-40 entering the fourth quarter, allowing the Wolverines to play loose.

Mooney fed Grant Moore an alley-oop with 3:43 remaining to make it 79-46. The two were subbed out shortly after.

Mooney led the Wolverines with 25 points, while Will Moore added 23 points and Grant Moore had 16 points.

"Me and Grant have been playing together since, who knows— middle school, elementary school? We've always played well together," Mooney said. "I couldn't ask for a better teammate, and a brother."



West has outscored its past two region opponents 169-94 after a series of close games to open region play.

The Wolverines beat Denmark 84-40 last week.

"I think it was something that we really needed, because throughout the region it's all been kind of close games," Mooney said. "North was close, the first time we played Gainesville was close, Central we were losing by 10 in the fourth quarter. So, I think we really needed that big win to kind of get some confidence."

The Wolverines even had runs of 19-2 and 13-2 in the second half.

West was even serendipitous at times Tuesday, specifically in the third quarter when Will Moore went up for a layup but had the ball swatted out of his hands by Ellis Pitts. Moore somehow managed to recover the loose ball while in midair and make the shot. Moments later, he let a 3-pointer fly in front of West's bench, and the ball bounced off the iron and straight up in the air, then straight back down through the net.

West converted 11 3-pointers Tuesday. Will Moore had six, Mooney had four and Caleb Lesch added one.

"When we shoot the ball, we're really good, but our advantage is still inside," Hurt said. "So, we're better off when we go inside first and get our 3s off of that, and play off of that. It's fun when we get going because guys enjoy sharing the ball. Yeah, there were a few times we could have made one more pass, but guys are pulling for each other and they're excited when guys are making shots, so it's fun to coach."

Will Moore's 23 points is a season high.

West [15-4, 7-0 Region 6-7A] owns a two-game lead in the Region 6-7A race and will host South Forsyth at 7:30 p.m. Friday.