Basketball: West Forsyth girls grab lead early, reach Sweet 16

LAWRENCEVILLE — West Forsyth's girls basketball team buried host Mountain View in an early hole Tuesday night, advancing to the second round of the Class 7A playoffs with a 59-30 victory.
Mountain View, a surprise runner-up in the Region 8-7A tournament, fell behind 32-13 at halftime and never recovered.
Mountain View started the third quarter on a 7-0 run that took barely more than a minute, briefly closing within 32-30. But West Forsyth scored nine of the next 11 points, and stretched the lead back out to 17 points after three quarters.
The Wolverines’ 7-0 run to open the fourth quarter was the knockout punch.
Molly Quincy [19 points], Zaria Smith [12 points] and Katherine Bottoms [11 points] scored in double figures for West Forsyth. Cayla Cowart added nine points.
Mountain View was led by Hayda Toro [seven points], Taylor Clark [five points] and Kendal Henderson [five points].
West [22-7] will face Region 2-7A champion Campbell in the second round after the Spartans beat Parkview 44-24.