Flag football: South, West set for Final Four clash after wins

The girls flag football state championship game will feature a Forsyth County team.

Both West Forsyth and South Forsyth, situated on the same side of the Class 6A-7A bracket, won their 2020 GHSA flag football Elite Eight matchups Saturday and will face each other in the Final Four.

The West/South winner will face the winner of Allatoona/Hillgrove Dec. 28 in the championship game.

West took an early lead over McEachern and never looked back, shutting them out 35-0. Caroline Coggins scored four touchdowns in the game, receiving two from Area 5 Player of the Year Haylee Dornan and intercepting two passes on defense. The fifth touchdown was another pick-six by Emma Anderson.

The Wolverines held a 28-0 lead with five minutes left in the first half. The defense truly was the story of the game,, snatching six interceptions throughout the game with three of those being returned for scores.

“They play so hard, they practice hard,” West head coach Mike Pruitt said after the game. “They’re serious about this. It means something. Yeah, it’s pretty cool.”

South traveled to Marietta and won 6-0 on a passing touchdown from Area Offensive Player of the Year Ashley Chu to Elianna Vallianatos.

Region champs Forsyth Central lost 6-0 in a heartbreaker against Hillgrove High School and Lambert lost 7-0 to the Area 2 champions Allatoona High School.

West and South will now prepare to play each other in the Final Four. Pruitt said their team will add extra emphasis on stopping Chu defensively at practice this week.

The game will be at the Home Depot Backyard field in front of Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday.

The winner will represent Forsyth County in the state championship Dec. 28 at Center Parc Stadium, Georgia State’s current football stadium and formerly Turner Field, where the Atlanta Braves played their home games.