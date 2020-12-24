Flag football: West tops South to reach state championship game

ATLANTA — Mike Pruitt will once again coach at Turner Field. But this time, everything will be different than before.

After getting the opportunity to coach West's baseball team at Turner Field, Pruitt will take the Wolverines' flag football team to the now-called Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta for the Class 6-7A state championship.

West beat cross-county rival South Forsyth on Wednesday, 13-7, in the Final Four at the Home Depot Backyard next to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

West will face Hillgrove at 1:30 p.m. Monday in the state championship game.

“I'll be honest,” Pruitt said after the game. “When I first started coaching this, I didn’t know what I was getting myself into. But when I got out here and met some of the girls I saw the competitiveness in them."

Area 5 Player of the Year Haylee Dornan threw both touchdown passes to Caroline Coggin. The duo connected for eight completions, including a 45-yard bomb that set up the first touchdown.

West Forsyth and South Forsyth squared off Wednesday at the Home Depot Backyard next to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. - photo by Jacob Smith Area 5 Offensive Player of the Year and South Forsyth quarterback Ashley Chu found Toria Perry for the final touchdown with 1:18 left in the first half. Neither team scored in the second half.

With five minutes left in the game, Chu led the Lady War Eagles offense down the field for a chance to tie the game with a touchdown. She threw a deep ball just a few yards outside of the end zone that was picked off by Dornan.

Dornan went back under center on offense and ran the clock out with a few impressive completions on the run to Coggin to keep the ball.

South was one of four teams in either GHSA football or flag football to advance to the final four this season after finishing third or fourth in their region.

“We just never thought we’d make it this far at the beginning of the year,” War Eagles head coach Kassie Smith said after the game. “The only reason we got here was because of the girls’ hard work and their willingness not to give up.”

Though the Wolverines won Wednesday's game, Pruitt told Smith after the game he truly believes the teams were even and if they played 10 games, the two teams would both win five of them.

“They’re so talented,” Pruitt said. “I think they’ve got a lot of those girls back next year and I don’t expect them to be anywhere but right here again next year.”

Smith agreed and added that hopefully the Final Four appearance was just a taste of what can be accomplished and that there is a lot more in store for the War Eagles.