Flag Football: Wolverines fall to Marietta in season opener

The West Forsyth Wolverines were unable to capture a win in their season opener against Marietta, losing 19-0 in the Clash of Champions Thursday at home.



The Wolverines' first offensive series didn’t start off too great as their third play led to an interception by Nskiyah Roberts-Dunn.

The Wolverines defense was able to have the Blue Devils deal with a fourth-down situation, but quarterback Claire Hennessey took it up the middle for the score to capitalize on the turnover.

After quarterback Emma Anderson ran for a first down, she nearly threw an interception two plays later trying to hit Abbylin Laprise on a slant route.

The Blue Devils showcased their quick-strike ability with Hennessey dumping the ball to Gianna Varrone, who was left in the middle of the field uncovered, as she ran for a big gain. On the next play, a play-action pass to Kaitlyn Bowman that leads to her falling in the end zone to give Marietta a 13-0 halftime lead.

Coming out of the half, the Blue Devils had a long offensive series, as they drained the clock with 14:42 left to play, but the visitors couldn't muster up a touchdown with Laprise breaking up a pass for a turnover on downs.

When West got possession of the football, Marietta was only allowing them to get small chunks of plays, forcing them to go for it on fourth-and-9. A risky call ends with middle linebacker Alonjé Hamilton ball-hawking Anderson for an easy interception and an 11-yard return.

Marietta capitalized on the turnover again when Hennessey rolled right to avoid pressure and lofted the ball up in the air to Caroline Bryant, who was double-teamed, for a 10-yard touchdown reception for the final score.

