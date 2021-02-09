Football: West Forsyth to host Corky Kell Classic

West Forsyth will open Georgia's 2021 high school football season.

West is scheduled to host two games in the annual Corky Kell Classic on Aug. 18, including the nightcap between the Wolverines and Carver-Atlanta. Cherokee will face Mays in the first game.

West beat Mays last year, 42-6, in the Corky Kell Classic.

The 2021 season will mark the Corky Kell Classic's 30th year, with five host sites. Dacula, Gainesville and North Cobb will each host at least one game, while the final five games will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“This is our 30th anniversary,” Corky Kell Classic executive director Dave Hunter said in a release. “I don’t know that we’ve ever had a more competitive lineup in any of the previous years. Particularly the games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. After all we have been through in 2020, we are so excited to be able to continue the Corky Kell in a normal environment.”

All games will air live on PeachtreeTV and digitally on CBS46.com and the National Federation High School Network.