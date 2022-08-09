Football: West Forsyth overwhelms Lanier, 30-7

The West Forsyth Wolverines could do nothing wrong in their scrimmage against Lanier, as they captured a 30-7 victory Monday evening at home.

“There was no winner tonight; there’s no loser tonight,” Wolverines head coach David Švehla said of the scrimmage, which was pushed back three days due to inclement weather. “It’s just a practice, an opportunity for both teams to see what they’re good at and look at the things we got to get better at. I saw some things we did pretty well tonight. I also saw things we got to get better at before next Thursday. I was pleased with our effort. I thought our kids had pretty good energy [and] got to the football pretty well.”

For the Wolverines defense, the first series couldn’t have gone any better. Ryder Stewart, who is playing strong safety with a cast, ballhawked Longhorns quarterback Preston Ratliff and returned the interception all the way to the 7-yard line.

“I’m excited for him; it’s awfully to play the position he’s playing with a ball ole’ club on his hand,” Švehla said of Stewart. "He’s a good football player, and he makes plays with a club on his hand or no club on his hand. We’re hoping that thing comes off this week, so he can help us without feeling inhibited so much. Either way, he is still important to be on the field for us.”

On third-and-goal from the 1-yard line, the Wolverines lined up in a shotgun formation, handed the ball to running back Peyton Streko and he eased his way into the end zone for the first touchdown of the game.

A poor start on Lanier's second drive hampered its attempt to get in the end zone. Kaden Beard took a handoff and nearly got a first down, but a holding call pushed them back to first-and-20. On the next play, the Longhorns again handed the ball off to Beard, but linebacker Ryan McKee blasted through the offensive line and tackled him behind the line of scrimmage.

On third-and-10, Ratliff felt the pressure and adjusted himself to the right, where he could throw the ball to his receiver, but defensive back Cole Ruiz put his hand up to deflect the ball. It fell incomplete, forcing the Longhorns to punt.

West Forsyth senior Peyton Streko celebrates with his teammates after a 65-yard touchdown against Lanier during a scrimmage Monday at home. - photo by Derrick Richemond On the Wolverines' first play of their ensuing drive, the offensive line opened a hole for Streko, who stiff-armed a defender to get past the Longhorns linebackers. With one player to get by, Streko turned on the jets, and he flew by him, running 65 yards to the end zone to increase the lead 14-0.

Lanier was hoping for its next series to be more productive, but defensive back Elisha Nash hit sticked a receiver on a screen pass to make it second-and-11. The following play, Ratliff threw his second interception of the game — this one to linebacker Raleigh Herbert.

The Wolverines defense was all over the place. Run or pass, the Longhorns were struggling to move the ball past their 35-yard line.

After the Wolverines failed to convert on fourth down, miscommunication between Ratliff and his receivers allowed West Forsyth's Aiden Cook to intercept the pass and run it in for the easy touchdown to grow the lead to 23-0.

With under a minute to go until halftime, the Longhorns capitalized on a promising passing drive with a touchdown reception by Chase Jameson. The Wolverines, though, ended the half on top, 23-7.

In the second half, West Forsyth lined up with trips to the right to fool Lanier. Instead, the Wolverines deployed a running screen to the other side, but the pass went incomplete, forcing punter Trace Pitt to step onto the field for the first time.



Both teams' offenses stalled and struggled to put points on the board in the second half, until 7:33 remaining in the fourth. That's when the Wolverines lined up trips to the right and threw a screen pass to Topher Delp.

Delp received great blocking from his teammates, then shrugged off three Longhorns. With one more player stopping Delp from potentially reaching the end zone, he dashed away for a 76-yard touchdown.

Up next for the West Forsyth Wolverines, they host Archer in the Corky Kell Classic at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 18.