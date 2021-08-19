Football: West Forsyth tramples Carver in Corky Kell opener, 38-8

West Forsyth had virtually no way to prepare for Carver senior Quintavious Lockett, a 5-foot-11, 210-pound sledgehammer at running back.
The Wolverines tried.
Head coach Dave Svhela said 205-pound offensive lineman Carson Taylor was the scout back this week in practice so the defense could prepare for Lockett's bruising style of play.
No, West couldn't quite replicate Lockett's ferocity, but they could have fooled anyone watching Wednesday night.
Lockett managed a paltry 54 yards on 11 carries, West's defense pitched a shutout until the final minute, quarterback Keegan Stover threw for four touchdowns, and the Wolverines secured a dominant win against Carver, 38-8, to kick off the Corky Kell Classic.
"I'll tell you what, we've been practicing every single day in practice preparing for [Lockett]," Svehla said. "It doesn't matter how much you prepare for a guy like that until you see him in person. We can't simulate that in practice. We tried to with a 205-pound guy. Now, I thought when we cut him off below the waist, I thought we were pretty good. He's just a big load. He got a couple things on us, but we kept him in check, I thought, pretty well."
West's defense held Carver to just 233 total yards, with 76 yards coming on the final drive of the game against the second-team defense.
Lockett, a three-star running back with several Power 5 offers, tallied 17 yards on his first three carries of the game, but a physical tackle by Raleigh Herbert upended Lockett at the line of scrimmage and set the tone for the rest of the game.
Herbert and Riley McKee each had a game-high 7 1/2 tackles. Herbert also had a sack, while McKee added two tackles for loss and a forced fumble.
West was just as impressive against the pass, limiting the Panthers to just 32 yards through the air and picking off two passes. The Wolverines would have had a third, but Brody Sanderson's interception was erased after a personal foul call. Hudson Brown and William Orris each had an interception, both coming in the second half.
In the second half alone, West's defense forced two punts, picked off two passes, snuffed out a fake punt attempt and recovered a fumble after Connor Reidy corralled a fumble after Riley McKee knocked the ball loose with a tackle in the backfield.
Meanwhile, West came alive offensively after carrying a 7-0 lead into halftime. The Wolverines struck first when Keegan Stover evaded pressure, rolled right and fired a strike to Jaycen Harris, who took the ball 32 yards up the sideline for West's first score of the season.
"I really think their defensive line and linebackers are good," Svehla said. "So, I was not real pleased in the first half, but I also know that they put some guys out there that are athletic and are physical and run the ball down well and are ball hawks. We kind of used that against them in the second half. We knew knew they were going to be aggressive, but we used that aggressiveness against them.
West scored on four of its first five second-half drive, beginning with a 28-yard touchdown pass from Stover to Oscar Delp. Delp, who set up the score with a 15-yard reception seconds prior, caught a game-high five passes for 67 yards and a touchdown.
West took advantage of Carver's aggressiveness in the second half, first with a 31-yard reverse with Jaycen Harris, then with a screen pass to Peyton Streko, who carried the ball 46 yards into the end zone for a touchdown.
Kevin Petraglia knocked through a 37-yard field goal and Ryder Stewart hauled in a 15-yard score to increase West's lead.
Keegan Stover's third TD of the night goes to Ryder Stewart for 15 yards. West's scoring drive was set up by a Connor Reidy fumble recovery. West 24, Carver 0. pic.twitter.com/FKICn7PnJL— David Roberts (@FCNDavidRoberts) August 19, 2021
Streko scored again from the 1-yard line after Orris returned an interception to Carver's doorstep.
Several in West's defensive secondary were playing their first varsity minutes, including Hudson Brown, a sophomore.
"I was pleased with the secondary. There's a couple things we've got to fix there, obviously, but we played a couple young kids tonight," Svehla said. "It was good for them to play against a quality opponent that spread it out and had some athletes on the perimeter. It forced our kids to be disciplined, and I thought in the second half a couple of our greenhorns got a half to get their feet underneath them."
Streko averaged more than eight yards per touch against Carver, but it's a 3-yard run late in the second half the impressed Svehla the most.
"I was very pleased with the way he ran the ball," Svehla said. "In fact, I told him tonight one of my favorite runs was a 3-yard run to put us in second-and-7 because it could have been second-and-10 or second-and-11. Everybody likes to see the long runs, and I get that. The flashy screen pass for a touchdown, that was awesome. But second-and-7 versus second-and-10 or second-and-11 is an offensive coordinator's friend. Those are the kinds of runs that we need to make."
Stewart gained 11 yards on the next play, then after an offsides call and an incomplete pass, Streko was rewarded with a 46-yard touchdown catch.
West also shined on special teams, with Carver starting its first two drives of the second half on its own 6-yard line and 5-yard line, respectively. Ashton Van Horn placed three of his five punts inside the 20-yard line. He had another in the fourth quarter that narrowly missed being downed at the 1-yard line.
West [1-0] will host Cartersville at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 27