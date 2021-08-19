Football: West Forsyth tramples Carver in Corky Kell opener, 38-8

West's defense held Carver to just 233 total yards, with 76 yards coming on the final drive of the game against the second-team defense.

Lockett, a three-star running back with several Power 5 offers, tallied 17 yards on his first three carries of the game, but a physical tackle by Raleigh Herbert upended Lockett at the line of scrimmage and set the tone for the rest of the game.

Herbert and Riley McKee each had a game-high 7 1/2 tackles. Herbert also had a sack, while McKee added two tackles for loss and a forced fumble.

West was just as impressive against the pass, limiting the Panthers to just 32 yards through the air and picking off two passes. The Wolverines would have had a third, but Brody Sanderson's interception was erased after a personal foul call. Hudson Brown and William Orris each had an interception, both coming in the second half.

In the second half alone, West's defense forced two punts, picked off two passes, snuffed out a fake punt attempt and recovered a fumble after Connor Reidy corralled a fumble after Riley McKee knocked the ball loose with a tackle in the backfield.

Meanwhile, West came alive offensively after carrying a 7-0 lead into halftime. The Wolverines struck first when Keegan Stover evaded pressure, rolled right and fired a strike to Jaycen Harris, who took the ball 32 yards up the sideline for West's first score of the season.

"I really think their defensive line and linebackers are good," Svehla said. "So, I was not real pleased in the first half, but I also know that they put some guys out there that are athletic and are physical and run the ball down well and are ball hawks. We kind of used that against them in the second half. We knew knew they were going to be aggressive, but we used that aggressiveness against them.



West scored on four of its first five second-half drive, beginning with a 28-yard touchdown pass from Stover to Oscar Delp. Delp, who set up the score with a 15-yard reception seconds prior, caught a game-high five passes for 67 yards and a touchdown.

West took advantage of Carver's aggressiveness in the second half, first with a 31-yard reverse with Jaycen Harris, then with a screen pass to Peyton Streko, who carried the ball 46 yards into the end zone for a touchdown.

Kevin Petraglia knocked through a 37-yard field goal and Ryder Stewart hauled in a 15-yard score to increase West's lead.