Football: West Forsyth's Fairchild stays in state, commits to UGA

West Forsyth offensive lineman Dylan Fairchild brought his recruitment to a swift end Saturday afternoon, announcing his commitment to the University of Georgia.
Fairchild, who is considered a four-star lineman by 247sports, an online recruiting service, saw his recruitment ramp up considerably during his junior year, drawing offers from dozens of Power Five school.
He trimmed his list to a top six at the beginning of the month, including SEC schools such as Auburn, Georgia, LSU, South Carolina and Tennessee, as well as traditional Big Ten power Penn State.
Go dawgs🐶 #ATD pic.twitter.com/XprSlgCeqz— DylanFairchild 𝟝𝟙 (@DylanFairchild6) May 30, 2020
Fairchild, a rising senior, is the ninth commit of Georgia's 2021 class, which includes seven players from Georgia and is highlighted by five-star quarterback Brock Vandagriff from Prince Avenue Christian School in Athens.
Fairchild also finished 47-0 on the mat as a junior, capturing a Class 7A state championship at the 285-pound level.
West Forsyth is scheduled to open the 2020 football season on Aug. 19 when the Wolverines host Mays in the Corky Kell Classic.