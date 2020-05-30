Football: West Forsyth's Fairchild stays in state, commits to UGA

West Forsyth offensive lineman Dylan Fairchild brought his recruitment to a swift end Saturday afternoon, announcing his commitment to the University of Georgia.

Fairchild, who is considered a four-star lineman by 247sports, an online recruiting service, saw his recruitment ramp up considerably during his junior year, drawing offers from dozens of Power Five school.

He trimmed his list to a top six at the beginning of the month, including SEC schools such as Auburn, Georgia, LSU, South Carolina and Tennessee, as well as traditional Big Ten power Penn State.