Football: West Forsyth's Fofana commits to Navy

West Forsyth rising senior Daba Fofana announced Wednesday his commitment to the United States Naval Academy.
As a junior last season, Fofana led the Wolverines with 535 yards and four touchdowns on 121 carries. He also racked up 48 yards on 15 receptions. Fofana also served as the team's punter, averaging more than 36 yards per punt, the top mark in the county.
A region champion in wrestling, Fofana placed third (182 pounds) at the GHSA Class 7A state championships in February, capping a 36-7 junior season.
Fofana played his first two seasons at Riverwood before transferring to West Forsyth last season.
Fofana is the second West Forsyth football player to commit this summer, joining teammate Dylan Fairchild, who announced in May his commitment to UGA.
I am announcing my commitment to the Naval Academy!! @RecruitGeorgia @DaveSvehla @D_WallCoach @JMacDonald_Navy @NavyFB @WestForsythFB pic.twitter.com/0r1oyrrMyn— Daba Fofana (@FofanaDaba) July 2, 2020