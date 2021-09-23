Football: West's Delp receives All-American Bowl jersey

West Forsyth senior Oscar Delp received his All-American Bowl jersey Wednesday, part of a virtual presentation honoring all 100 All-Americans.
Delp, a four-star prospect, was one of six players featured on the latest "Road to the Dome" digital series, which can be found on the NBC Sports YouTube Channel.
Delp narrowed his top-four schools in August to Clemson, Georgia, Michigan and South Carolina.
Through four games, he leads the Wolverines in catches [25], receiving yards [367] and receiving touchdowns [3].
Delp was selected by the All-American Bowl Selection Committee, consisting of the All-American Bowl and 247Sports. All-Americans are eligible for the All-American Bowl Player of the Year Award, the Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year Award, the Defensive Player of the Year Award, the All-American Bowl Man of the Year, the All-American Bowl MVP Award.
Delp, in addition to Lambert senior and Ohio State commit Kojo Antwi, will play Jan. 8 in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas, as the top 50 players from the East square off against the top 50 players from the West.
Antwi will be honored later in the "Road to the Dome" series.