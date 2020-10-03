Football: West's upset bid spoiled in final seconds

Ashton Van Horn threw a pair of touchdown passes to Oscar Delp, and West Forsyth's defense kept Mill Creek out of the end zone all game, but a 75-yard punt return for a touchdown inside the final minute of the game doomed the Wolverines during Friday's 20-17 loss.
Van Horn, who started in place of the injured Keegan Stover, completed 12 of 26 passes for 246 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions. Van Horn completed three passes to Delp, who scored a 65-yard TD in the first quarter to tie the game 7-7, then hauled in a 54-yard TD pass in the third quarter to give West a 14-13 lead.
Alex Wilson tacked on a 37-yard field goal with 9:05 remaining in the game to give West a four-point lead.
The two teams traded possessions, with Mill Creek forcing a West punt with a little over a minute remaining. Khamari Glover didn't need but 10 seconds, racing 75 yards down the sideline to stun the Wolverines and give Mill Creek a 20-17 win.
West converted one first down on the ensuing possession before Bryson Taylor picked off Van Horn's final pass of the game.
Van Horn's first interception went to Caleb Downs, who returned it 73 yards to give Mill Creek a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. Mill Creek added a pair of field goals to carry a 13-7 lead into halftime.
West running back Daba Fofana carried the ball 24 times for 90 yards, while Van Horn chipped in 22 yards on four carries. Fofana also caught three passes for 14 yards.
T.J. Jennings caught one pass for 15 yards.
West's defense held Mill Creek to just 144 yards of total offense.
West (2-2) has a bye next week and will open Region 6-7A play at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at home against North Forsyth.