Football: West's upset bid spoiled in final seconds

Ashton Van Horn threw a pair of touchdown passes to Oscar Delp, and West Forsyth's defense kept Mill Creek out of the end zone all game, but a 75-yard punt return for a touchdown inside the final minute of the game doomed the Wolverines during Friday's 20-17 loss.

Van Horn, who started in place of the injured Keegan Stover, completed 12 of 26 passes for 246 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions. Van Horn completed three passes to Delp, who scored a 65-yard TD in the first quarter to tie the game 7-7, then hauled in a 54-yard TD pass in the third quarter to give West a 14-13 lead.