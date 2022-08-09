Football: Wolverines overwhelms Lanier in Monday night scrimmage

The West Forsyth Wolverines could do nothing wrong in their scrimmage against Lanier as they captured a 30-7 victory Monday night.



“There was no winner tonight, there’s no loser tonight. It’s just a practice, an opportunity for both teams to see what they’re good at and look at the things we got to get better at. I saw some things we did pretty well tonight, I also saw things we got to get better at before next Thursday,” Wolverines head coach David Švehla said. “I was pleased with our effort. I thought our kids had pretty good energy [and] got to the football pretty well.”

For the Wolverines' defense, the first series couldn’t have gotten any better. Ryder Stewart, who is playing strong safety with a cast, ballhawks Longhorn quarterback Preston Ratliff and returns the interception all the way to the seven-yard line.

“I’m excited for him, it’s awfully to play the position he’s playing with a ball ole’ club on his hand,” Švehla said. He’s a good football player and he makes plays with a club on his hand or no club on his hand. We’re hoping that thing comes off this week so he can help us without feeling inhibited so much. Either way, he is still important to be on the field for us.”

Third and goal from the one-yard line, the Wolverines line up in a shotgun formation, hands the ball to the running back Peyton Streko and he eases his way into the endzone for the first touchdown of the game.

A poor start on Lanier's second drive hampered their progress to get in the endzone. Kaden Beard takes the hand-off and nearly gets a first down, but a holding call pushes them back for 1st and 20. Next play, another handoff to Beard but Riley Mckee blasts through the offensive line and tackles him behind the line of scrimmage.

On third and 10, Ratliff felt the pressure and adjusted himself to the right where he could throw the ball to his receiver, but defensive back Cole Ruiz put his hand up to deflect the ball and it fell incomplete forcing the Longhorns to punt.

West Forsyth senior Peyton Streko celebrates with his teammates after a 65-yard touchdown against Lanier during a scrimmage Monday at home. - photo by Derrick Richemond On the Wolverines' first play, the offensive line opens a hole for running back Peyton Streko. Streko stiffs arm a defender to get past the Longhorns linebackers. With one player to get by, Streko turns on the jets, and he flies by running 65 yards to the endzone to increase the lead 14-0.

Lanier was hoping for their next series to be more productive but defensive back Elisha Nash hit sticks his receiver on a screen pass to make it 2nd & 11. Following play, Ratliff throws his second interception of the game to linebacker Raleigh Herbert.

The Wolverines' defense was all over the place, run or pass the Longhorns were struggling to move the ball past their 35-yard line.

After the Wolverines failed to convert on fourth down, miscommunication with Ratliff and his receivers and Aiden Cook reads the play, ballhawks the pass and runs it in for the easy touchdown to grow the lead 23-0.

With under a minute to go into halftime, Longhorns capitalized on a promising passing drive with a touchdown reception by Chase Jameson. The Wolverines ended the half on top 23-7.

In the second half, the Wolverines line up trips the right to fool Lanier but runs a running screen the other side but the pass goes incomplete forcing punter Trace Pitt to step onto the field for the first time.



Both teams' possessions stalled and struggled to put on the points on the board until 7:33 minutes remaining in the fourth. The Wolverines line up trips right and throws a screen pass to Topher Delp. Delp received great blocking for his teammates, then he shreds off 3 Longhorns, and with one more player stopping Delp from reaching the end zone he dashes away for a 76-yard touchdown.

Up next for the West Forsyth Wolverines, they host Archer in the Corky Kell Classic on Aug. 18 8:30 p.m.