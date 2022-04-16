Lacrosse: Brockman's 4 goals lead West Forsyth past Forsyth Central, 15-4

By Derrick Richemond

Greyson Brockman’s four goals led West Forsyth boys lacrosse to a 15-4 victory over Forsyth Central on Friday.

The Wolverines got on the board when Chris Hutnick's shot bounced off Central’s goalie right to Zach Avila’s lacrosse stick and into the net for the goal.

Moments later, Will Zylstra received a pass from Huntick and fired off a backhand shot down near his ankles, throwing the ball between Central's goalkeeper for the score.

Central responded with senior Daniel Perlman's goal to take the lead 2-1.

West went on and scored four consecutive goals in the first quarter. This time Hutnick got his shot into the back of the net from Avila’s assist, then Braden Halloran hit Zylstra in stride for a goal before Halloran got in action when Central left him all alone and scored in a tight window from Hutnick's assist.

In the late stages of the quarter, Brockman stepped into his shot 15 yards out and launched a missile to grow the lead to 6-1.

Good ball movement led Brockman to score twice in the second quarter. The first one was a replica of his previous goal but on the opposite side of the field. He was assisted by Sean Pepple.

Camden Leak ended the scoring drought by spinning out of a double team and slinging the ball into the back of the net as he fell.

“I enjoyed sharing the ball and playing as a group," West coach John Laden said. "That's what we were stressing about today. When we do that, we're a pretty dangerous group."

To open the third quarter, it was a back-and-forth scoring affair. Zylstra found himself scoring his second goal, but Brooks Jennings fired right back. Cody O’Bryan follwed that with a goal for West, but Jennings ran toward the goal and scores with a swarm of Wolverines around him in response to cut the deficit 12-4

The Wolverines went on to score three straight goals as Jake Lewis and Noah McGriff each had a goal, and Brockman added his fourth goal.

“It felt great coming out, putting in work and [leaving] here with the dub. That’s what really that matters,” Brockman said. “I was glad about how I played. You know, it’s not a bad day when you score four goals.”

“He's a great player. We’re very happy that we got him playing for us. He’s been a player that averages three or four goals every game,” Laden said.

“Will’s only a sophomore," Laden said, referring to Zylstra's hat trick. "He stepped up this year and he’s having a great year. He’s had some big games for us also."