Lacrosse: Greyson Brockman's late goals help Wolverines tame Wolves in semifinals

West Forsyth was down but not out.

After gaining possession, senior standout Greyson Brockman fired a shot into the back of the net to even the score at 10-all with 1:42 to go.

The Wolverines won the ensuing face-off, and following a timeout, got the ball back to Brockman. Despite everybody in attendance knowing the Mercer signee would be looking to call his own number, Brockman wiggled free of his defender and fired low into the bottom corner for a stunning turnaround in the 11-10 win.

“He makes me look like a good coach, I guess,” West Forsyth head coach John Laden said afterwards with a laugh.



In less than a minute, Buford went from a goal up to a goal down. But the Wolves still had 1 minute, 13 seconds left to answer back to at least force overtime.

Buford gained possession but saw West Forsyth goalie Jake Sander turn away the hosts' best chance to even the score with 45 seconds left.

“Jake was terrific all game,” Laden said. “He had a great year. He’s an all-state caliber goalie. He didn’t get recognized, but he should and he’s going to the championship game.”



Eventually, the Wolverines recovered a ground ball and managed to run out the clock, sending the visiting crowd into hysterics.

“They just kind of leaned on each other,” Laden said of the win. “It was a good team effort. We were up; we were down. We were down a goal with less than two minutes left, and they just got it done.

“They’re a great group. They believe in each other, and that’s what it’s about in team sports.”

The matchup between No. 2 seed Buford (17-4) and third-seeded West Forsyth (20-1) ebbed and flowed all night, with neither side leading by more than two goals at any point.

While the Wolves — who won the regular-season matchup by a 13-10 final — jumped out to a 2-0 lead, Brockman did rattle the inside of the cage twice in the opening period. However, the first goal was wiped away due to a crease violation. The next stood, though, allowing the Wolverines to cut their deficit in half entering the second quarter.

Two goals early in the stanza, including one from West Forsyth freshman Jack Schenkemeyer, kept the margin at one goal before Brockman tied the score. Buford went back ahead, but Will Zylstra scored twice in a 68-second span for a 5-4 lead.

The Wolves knotted the score up entering halftime, but Wolverines junior Henry Delp scored first out of the break for a 6-5 advantage. Both sides continued to trade goals, with James Davidson giving the visitors a brief 7-6 edge.

In the latter stages of the third quarter, Braden Halloran and Zylstra each struck to put the Wolverines up 9-7 with 12 minutes remaining.

As it had all game, the pendulum swung back in Buford's favor.

There wasn't a quick burst of goals, just a methodical comeback. The Wolves scored with 10:05, 4:45 and finally 2:13 left to regain the lead.

Brockman, though, made sure the final outburst came from the Wolverines.

“That’s why he’s a two-time all-American,” Laden said of Brockman. “We lean on him. He made some big plays like he always does. He’s just a fantastic young man and a great player.”

With Area 4-7A having produced all four semifinalists, West Forsyth knew going in that a win would set up a rematch against one of its rivals that it had already beaten this year.

Top-seeded Lambert survived No. 6 seed South Forsyth, 8-7, reaching the championship game for a third straight season. The Wolverines topped the Longhorns by a 10-9 margin March 23 at home.

This time, the two teams will meet with the state title on the line May 12 at Denmark.

“They’re pretty good,” Laden said of Lambert, “so we’ll see what we can do.”