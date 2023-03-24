Lacrosse: West Forsyth boys defeat Lambert for 1st time in program history

This season, the West Forsyth boys lacrosse has been in sync all year and blowing out their opponents.

In a Thursday home game against Forsyth County rival and defending state champion Lambert, it was a different story. It was a highly competitive game, with goals coming fast and furious right out of the gate.

When the dust settled, the Wolverines had emerged with a 10-9 victory, marking their first-ever win over the Longhorns.

“We stuck together and played the intensity on both sides of the ball from beginning to the end,” West Forsyth head coach John Laden said.

Lambert were the first ones to draw blood in the Area 4-7A matchup, but West Forsyth didn’t let the visitors build momentum, with Grey Brockman responding with a goal on the other end.

With the score tied at 3-all, the Longhorns were spreading the ball around, looking for their best shot and keeping the Wolverines on their toes. The final pass to Chris Harper was set up nicely, and he fired away into the net in traffic to retake the lead.

Wolverine freshman Jack Schenkemeyer gave his team a spark by forcing a turnover and picking up the ground ball. The Wolverines then settled the offense but still remained aggressive in how they attacked the net.

Braden Halloran took a pass in mid-air and slung the ball right into the net to tie the game once again.

The offenses of West Forsyth and Lambert started to die down as the second quarter progressed, but the goalies were busy making big saves.

In the final minute of the second quarter, the Wolverines defense came up huge to force a turnover, and with an open look at the net, Will Zylstra was successful on his shot attempt to give his team the 5-4 lead heading into halftime.

Wolverine goalkeeper Jake Sander had a total of seven saves at the half.

The Wolverines (12-0, 7-0) carried the energy they had in the first half into the second half.

Schenkemeyer went down the field untouched, and once he got close to the goal, he faked out a defender and dished out to Halloran for his second goal of the night.

A Wolverines goal was waived off, and the Longhorns took advantage of the Wolverines' demeanor to race downfield. That led to Even Suh sneaking behind the goal and wrapping around for the score.

The Wolverines were building off the crowd energy by scoring three consecutive times — thanks to Halloran scoring a hat trick, Sean Pepple scoring from 25 yards out and Zylstra finding the back of the net.

Harper used a spin move on Brockman, and immediately shot the ball between Sander’s legs to break the Wolverines' momentum.

Just 55 seconds into the final period of the game, sophomore Branson Brooks maneuvered his way past a pack of Wolverines for a tough shot that flew into the back of the net to cut the deficit to 9-8.

Schenkemeyer — who had been making defensive plays all night — shifted the momentum and quieted the visitor’s crowd with a goal to put his team up 10-9. Quickly the Longhorns broke free for a goal attempt, but Sander caught the ball with ease for another save.

“They were great,” Laden said of his defense. “They communicated as a group and [most] importantly we were ready to play.”

Shortly after, the Longhorns called a timeout to discuss how to force a turnover with 2:45 left to play. As expected, the Wolverines drained the clock down to 1:03. That's when Lambert caught a break and got the ball back.

The Longhorns (10-3, 5-1) were patient with their shot selection, as they knew if they scored it would likely be the final one before entering overtime. Lambert ran a play that set up Cole Greenfield to pass to Matthew Halik in stride, but the ball bounced off his lacrosse stick head, resulting in a turnover.

The Wolverines immediately celebrated, as the time wound down to zeros to remain undefeated.

It's entirely possible the two teams will meet again in the Class 7A finals May 12 at Denmark. While West Forsyth has obviously yet to lose this season, Lambert's only previous defeats came against Roswell and Blessed Trinity — who could be contesting the Class 5A-6A championship game the following day.