PREP ROUNDUP: West girls hand Johns Creek first loss of season

West Forsyth's girls soccer team earned an impressive win Tuesday against Johns Creek, shutting out the top-ranked Class 6A team 5-0.
Tori DellaPeruta scored three goals, while Rachel Hale and Emily Woodall each had one goal. Hayley Dornan earned the clean sheet in goal for the Wolverines.
Johns Creek's loss marks the first loss of the year for a Gladiators squad that had surrendered just three goals all season. Through 13 matches, Johns Creek had outscored its opponents by a combined margin of 74-3.
West (14-2-0, 5-1 Region 6-7A) has won four straight matches since falling to Lambert last month and has secured the second seed out of Region 6-7A as well as a home first-round playoff match.
The Wolverines, ranked No. 3 in the latest Class 7A coaches' poll, will wrap up the regular season at 6 p.m. Friday at home against Shiloh.