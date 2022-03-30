Soccer: Emma Armstrong strikes twice as West Forsyth locks up No. 2 seed

West Forsyth's girls soccer team continued their dominant play in the region Tuesday, defeating Forsyth Central 3-2 to lock up the No. 2 seed in Region 6-7A.

The Wolverines rallied to overcome an early two-goal deficit.

Brielle LaBerge’s goal put the Bulldogs on the board first. After hitting the soccer ball on her chest, Berge kicked a powerful shot into the net. Three minutes later, LaBerge came back and scored her second goal from the same spot.

It didn’t take long for the Wolverines to respond, as midfielder Michelle Moskau lined up for a free kick and nailed her shot into the net.

West head coach Jason Galt wanted his team to be more aggressive, and the Wolverines did just that, firing multiple shots into the net.

“They frustrated us though they were running an offside trap play that our girls weren’t able to handle very well,” Galt said. ”We had to figure a way to not get frustrated and look across the field and make sure we’re not offside. It took the whole game to figure it out.”

In the early stages of the second half Central goalkeeper Marlee McAdam made plenty of saves to prevent the Wolverines from scoring, including one where she jumped high in the air to deny a quick Abby Batts shot.

It was only with 21:28 left in the match that Alexia Force surpassed her defender to shoot, but the ball struck McAdams leg, causing the ball to sail into the air. That’s when Emma Armstrong rushed in to clean it up by kicking the ball in to tie the game.

Meanwhile, West's back line kept the Bulldogs on their heels and gave them little to no time to get a shot off.

Armstrong came across a one-on-one matchup with McAdam, then made a move that sent the central goalkeeper on the floor and shot the ball in a tight window to get the goal for the final goal of the game.

“From the very beginning, she’s been the most dominant player in the entire county. She’s a great soccer player. She's going to play college at Georgia Southern. I hate to lose her, but I love having her on my team because what she gives the team creativity, ball-striking skills, her vision. She's just an awesome player,” Galt said.

“I knew going into this game would be tough because they're a quality team, but we found a way in the end, and that’s all that matters,” Galt said. “It’s not where you started, it’s where you end up, and we ended up victorious.”