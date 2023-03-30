Soccer: West Forsyth boys upset Denmark to close region schedule

“Going into practice [Monday], we had a long team talk about how we’re going to go out with some pride,” Wolverines head coach Jason Wayne recalled. “We’re going to go out and work hard, and we’re going to finish what we started. Yeah, we’ve been eliminated from the second season [the playoffs], but are we going to be men? Are we going to play, not give up and keep fighting? Or are we going to lay down?



“You see tonight, we were destined to not be 0-5 in the region. We wanted to make sure we won at least one region game this year.”

It took a nearly flawless performance, but West Forsyth earned that region win by topping Denmark by a 2-1 margin in overtime.

“I’m proud of them for persevering, because they really have,” Wayne said. “We’ve had several games where we were in it, and then at the last minute, something went wrong. We’ve had a couple of games where we fought until the bitter end.”



The Wolverines took the lead in the 16th minute. Danes goalkeeper Austin Bender fouled Lucas Campos in the penalty box, leading to Niko Nunez's confident spot kick high into the net.

Despite limiting Denmark (8-3-1, 2-3) to few clear-cut chances, West Forsyth (3-10-1, 1-4) saw the visitors even the score late in the first half, when Camden Barnett volleyed in a cross.

Even still, Wayne noted that his team walked off the field for halftime full of belief.

“They weren’t barraging us with shot after shot,” the first-year head coach said. “Except for Lambert when they were blasting us with shot after shot, most of the other games we’ve gone toe-to-toe and our keeper has made maybe 4-5 saves per game.

“Our defense kind of holds them. The game is basically played in the middle third. We don’t get a lot of shots on them, and they don’t get a lot of shots on us.”

That's how a fairly even second half played out, sending the teams to overtime still tied at 1-apiece.

But it didn't take long for the Wolverines to break the deadlock in the first period of overtime.

After less than two minutes, Luke Anderson received a through ball, shielded his defender and slotted past Bender for the go-ahead goal.

“That was huge for us to see that go in,” Wayne said. “As you can see, it picked the team up.”



Through the end of the first overtime period and into the second, Anderson continued to provide an outlet to help the West Forsyth defense relieve pressure.

“He’s one of those kids that comes off the bench and gives us a spark,” Wayne said. “This is his third goal of the season. Usually they come off a header or a corner kick, because he’s so big.

“He’s kind of a little spark plug. He gets involved and gets so excited. … He’s one of those locker room guys who picks up the team.”

When Nunez received his second yellow card and subsequent red early in the second overtime, the Wolverines could have hung their heads. Instead, West Forsyth's 10 men held off Denmark's 11 over the final 7:27 to secure the massive win.

“We’ve been in almost every game, with the exception of maybe three,” Wayne said. “… As a high school coach, you have to be part cheerleader. You have to keep them motivated.”



His counterpart, Denmark's Trevor Bowman (also in his first season), will have to similarly get his players to respond from an unexpected setback. While the Danes remain an enigma, having played every region game within a single goal one way or the other — including two decided on penalty kicks — Bowman at least will be doing so with an eye towards the playoffs as the No. 4 seed.

Wayne's group narrowly missed out on that chance with its 2-1 loss to Forsyth Central.

However, West Forsyth and its youthful lineup, featuring just two seniors, will look to build off this win in hopes of making the 2024 state tournament.

“Coming back next year, I feel strong that we are going to be OK,” Wayne said. “It was a rough first season for me and a rough season for them.

“But getting through that one and still having a couple of games left to fight, I’m pretty proud of them.”